Close and personal by beryl
Photo 3401

Close and personal

A beautiful lily
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 25th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely close up
April 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up of this beautiful arum lily.
April 25th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
April 25th, 2022  
