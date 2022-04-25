Sign up
Photo 3401
Close and personal
A beautiful lily
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
4
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4727
photos
136
followers
90
following
931% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
25th April 2022 3:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
centre
,
lily.
,
.garden
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
April 25th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely close up
April 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of this beautiful arum lily.
April 25th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely
April 25th, 2022
