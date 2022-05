Newly planted geranium plantlets

Just a quick nip out just now to capture something for 365 !! I had been out this afternoon and when I came home I couldn't get onto 365 - unsafe !! But later it was OK I pit it down to the fact we had a small tremor in this part of Shropshire ( I didn't feel a thing - I may have been driving at the time ! Ha doesn't say much for my driving does it !! ) Not much interest in this , except a diary shot as to when I planted out !