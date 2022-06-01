Previous
Next
Masquerade by beryl
Photo 3437

Masquerade

My Masquerade rose is fool of bloom at the moment ! - quite a show at the side of the house !
Doesn't time fly and we are already in June and on the verge of all the celebrations to commemorate our Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of your beautiful roses, such lovely colours.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise