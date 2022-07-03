Previous
Phlox by beryl
Photo 3470

Phlox

One of my favourite summer perennials in the garden , I have a few variety but this little gem is the 1st to flower with the pink one following very soon !
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details

