Phlox - pink by beryl
Photo 3471

Phlox - pink

Another of my phlox coming into flower !
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
950% complete

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. Your garden must be very vibrant with flowers. My garden is struggling because of the Summer heat.
July 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful, What a gorgeous colour, it looks lovely in the sunlight
July 4th, 2022  
