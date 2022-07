Ah ! my favourite lunchtime nibble !

Make 30 Photos - Snail's eye view

A fun time while tottering around the garden ! , but it imposes a question !! How good is a Snail's eye-sight ?? Does he detect plants and food by sight , smell, taste ? However I know they are partial to Hosta plants ! = Lovely luscious leaves with a shady nook underneath to shade from the sun ! .

Best on black