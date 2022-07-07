Sign up
Photo 3474
Poppy time
Still providing a lovely splash of colour in the garden !
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4829
photos
137
followers
91
following
951% complete
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3470
3471
1103
3472
1104
1105
3473
3474
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd July 2022 3:55pm
red
,
garden
,
poppies
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I can't believe how tall they are! So much lovely colour in your garden
July 7th, 2022
