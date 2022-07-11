Previous
Hosta , fuchsia , and feverfew by beryl
Hosta , fuchsia , and feverfew

The three in flower and enjoying a sheltered spot in the garden away from the fierce heat of the day . Such a hot day but fortunately overcast for a few hours this afternoon , but now the sun is blaringly hot again !!
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
gloria jones ace
Lovely combination of plants
July 11th, 2022  
