Photo 3508
Table lamp
This is a part of my antique brass table lamp which i have in the living room ! I love the design , and thought a great piece for an abstract play !
Another hugely hot day , and the temperature going up daily !
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4899
photos
134
followers
90
following
961% complete
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
1137
3506
1138
3507
1139
1140
1141
3508
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd August 2022 6:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
table-lamp
,
antique-brass
Diana
ace
Oh this is really beautiful, great design and golden tones.
August 12th, 2022
