Table lamp by beryl
Photo 3508

Table lamp

This is a part of my antique brass table lamp which i have in the living room ! I love the design , and thought a great piece for an abstract play !
Another hugely hot day , and the temperature going up daily !
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana ace
Oh this is really beautiful, great design and golden tones.
August 12th, 2022  
