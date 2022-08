Golden Rod

In flower in the garden - a nice end of season splash of colour.

Felling slightly better , although completely washed out , and heady ! but haven't plucked up courage to do a further test to see if I register negative yet . Thank you all for your good wishes and for those of you that have also had the Covid , thank you for your empathy ,It has only been 6days since registered positive - but getting very fed up of not being well !