Photo 3532
Japanese Anemones
The Japanese Anemones in the garden have suffered in the drought and hot weather this summer - but at least they have survived !
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th August 2022 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
garden
,
japanese-anemones
Wylie
ace
that's a lovely shot of them Beryl. I planted a pink one last year and the peacocks ate it. I'm hoping it will come back for Spring!
September 3rd, 2022
