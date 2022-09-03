Previous
Japanese Anemones by beryl
Photo 3532

Japanese Anemones

The Japanese Anemones in the garden have suffered in the drought and hot weather this summer - but at least they have survived !
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Wylie ace
that's a lovely shot of them Beryl. I planted a pink one last year and the peacocks ate it. I'm hoping it will come back for Spring!
September 3rd, 2022  
