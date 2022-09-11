Previous
Next
Kaffir lilies by beryl
Photo 3540

Kaffir lilies

A lovely little lily that comes into flower towards the end of Summer !
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are gorgeous and new to me Beryl, love the background too.

If you were to mention the K word here in Sa you go straight to jail!

No wonder I don't know the flower, probably forbidden here 😉
September 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I am sorry as I remember you telling me last year that K was a profoundly insulting and offensive term for a black African and a sufficient grounds for legal actions ! What a shame that this little beauty has the same name - its botanical name is schizostylis coccinea ( I had to google this and will never remember it !! ) @ludswigdiana
September 11th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Pretty flower and colour and lovely to see them this month as other flowers are over.
September 11th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
@beryl Maybe we could call it SC. I wonder how it came by such a derogatory name. I think that is also the name of a lime.
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise