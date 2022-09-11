Sign up
Photo 3540
Kaffir lilies
A lovely little lily that comes into flower towards the end of Summer !
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4950
photos
135
followers
93
following
969% complete
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
11th September 2022 5:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
garden
,
kaffir-lily
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and new to me Beryl, love the background too.
If you were to mention the K word here in Sa you go straight to jail!
No wonder I don't know the flower, probably forbidden here 😉
September 11th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I am sorry as I remember you telling me last year that K was a profoundly insulting and offensive term for a black African and a sufficient grounds for legal actions ! What a shame that this little beauty has the same name - its botanical name is schizostylis coccinea ( I had to google this and will never remember it !! )
@ludswigdiana
September 11th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Pretty flower and colour and lovely to see them this month as other flowers are over.
September 11th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
@beryl
Maybe we could call it SC. I wonder how it came by such a derogatory name. I think that is also the name of a lime.
September 11th, 2022
