Photo 3542
Golden Rod
-- but can you spot the bee and the fly !
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4952
photos
135
followers
93
following
970% complete
8
2
365
DMC-FZ72
11th September 2022 5:36pm
bee
fly
garden
golden-rod
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely bright colour & yes, spotted them both!
September 13th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Yes, I spotted the bee immediately; took me some time to spot the fly. Lovely capture.
September 13th, 2022
