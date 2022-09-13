Previous
Golden Rod by beryl
Golden Rod

-- but can you spot the bee and the fly !
13th September 2022

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Carole Sandford
Lovely bright colour & yes, spotted them both!
September 13th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Yes, I spotted the bee immediately; took me some time to spot the fly. Lovely capture.
September 13th, 2022  
