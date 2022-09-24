Previous
Nature's beauty by beryl
Nature's beauty

The cotoneaster plant growing against the wall in the garden is sheltered by other plants and so has not yet been attacked by the birds!! Love its delightful red berries amongst all the tiny green leaves !
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana ace
Such a great shot of these gorgeous berries, lovely against the green.
September 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You do seem to know all the identities of plants - I've heard of cotoneaster!
September 24th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2022  
