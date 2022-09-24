Sign up
Photo 3553
Nature's beauty
The cotoneaster plant growing against the wall in the garden is sheltered by other plants and so has not yet been attacked by the birds!! Love its delightful red berries amongst all the tiny green leaves !
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4963
photos
135
followers
91
following
973% complete
View this month »
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd September 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
leaves
,
garden
,
berries
,
cotoneaster
Diana
ace
Such a great shot of these gorgeous berries, lovely against the green.
September 24th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You do seem to know all the identities of plants - I've heard of cotoneaster!
September 24th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2022
