Autumn colours .

Some of the deciduous bushes and berries in the garden changing colour especially now that we are having the colder nights.

Just had a telephone consultation with my rheumatologist - and he was pleased with my latest blood result. so, I will have another consultation in approx. 4 months. These telephone consultations do not seem to be the same to having a face to face - but must be grateful to have these regular consultations in this day and age !