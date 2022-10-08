Previous
by beryl
While the deciduous plants in the garden are turning into their Autum colours, some with bright berries, this evergreen shrub is coming into buds (flower-buds) For a change I decided to convert to a b/w image - I think it gives more impact.
Heather ace
I think you're right, Beryl. I like the sharp contrast between dark and light, and the leaves and buds really stand out! Fav
October 8th, 2022  
