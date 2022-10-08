Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3564
While the deciduous plants in the garden are turning into their Autum colours, some with bright berries, this evergreen shrub is coming into buds (flower-buds) For a change I decided to convert to a b/w image - I think it gives more impact.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4974
photos
135
followers
91
following
976% complete
View this month »
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th October 2022 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black-and-white
,
flower-buds
Heather
ace
I think you're right, Beryl. I like the sharp contrast between dark and light, and the leaves and buds really stand out! Fav
October 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close