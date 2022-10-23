Previous
Geraniums by beryl
Photo 3579

Geraniums

Taken when out in the garden yesterday. the geraniums are still giving pop of colour in the Autumn sun. this morning was a very different story as it poured with rain with puddles everywhere, it has calmed down this afternoon.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Maria
Wonderful flowers!
October 23rd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
October 23rd, 2022  
