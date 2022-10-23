Sign up
Photo 3579
Geraniums
Taken when out in the garden yesterday. the geraniums are still giving pop of colour in the Autumn sun. this morning was a very different story as it poured with rain with puddles everywhere, it has calmed down this afternoon.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4989
photos
135
followers
93
following
980% complete
View this month »
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd October 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
geraniums
Maria
Wonderful flowers!
October 23rd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
October 23rd, 2022
