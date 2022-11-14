Previous
The prunus in its Autumn Glory by beryl
Photo 3604

The prunus in its Autumn Glory

Not a very special shot but I just love the tree in its Autumn colours. Not long now and all the leaves will be down on the lawn, and in need of sweeping up!
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

Gosia ace
Great through light and colors
November 14th, 2022  
Dianne
This is gorgeous.
November 14th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous lighting on this beautiful tree
November 14th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Very nice
November 14th, 2022  
Pam ace
The Autumn colors are very pretty.
November 14th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Gorgeous fall colours on this lovely tree.
November 14th, 2022  
