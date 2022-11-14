Sign up
Photo 3604
The prunus in its Autumn Glory
Not a very special shot but I just love the tree in its Autumn colours. Not long now and all the leaves will be down on the lawn, and in need of sweeping up!
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
6
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5014
photos
133
followers
91
following
987% complete
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th November 2022 12:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden.
,
prunus
,
autumn-glory
Gosia
ace
Great through light and colors
November 14th, 2022
Dianne
This is gorgeous.
November 14th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous lighting on this beautiful tree
November 14th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Very nice
November 14th, 2022
Pam
ace
The Autumn colors are very pretty.
November 14th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Gorgeous fall colours on this lovely tree.
November 14th, 2022
