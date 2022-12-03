Previous
The Woolpack. by beryl
Photo 3623

The Woolpack.

Just been out for a pre birthday lunch with a couple of friends. So busy chatting, that I forgot to take a photo till it was time to come home and all the plates were empty! -- So, a quick snap of the bar area!
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks very inviting looking.
December 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Looks like a neat restaurant
December 3rd, 2022  
