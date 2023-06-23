Previous
Pom-pom poppies by beryl
Pom-pom poppies

30days wild.
Some of he heavy heads of pink poppy in the garden are bowing their heads after the shower of rain !
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Beryl Lloyd

Pat Knowles
What a show piece those poppies are Beryl. Tall too so they are a real feature!
June 23rd, 2023  
wendy frost
Beautiful poppies looking like giant pom poms and still more to open. A lovely capture against your shrubs and lawn.
June 23rd, 2023  
Margaret Brown
How beautiful, fav
June 23rd, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
These are such amazing poppies and so unusual, to me, at least.
June 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford
So lovely Beryl & a lovely green lawn!
June 23rd, 2023  
Sue Cooper
Beautiful poppies Beryl and a lovely capture. Fav.
June 23rd, 2023  
