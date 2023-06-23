Sign up
Previous
Photo 3825
Pom-pom poppies
30days wild.
Some of he heavy heads of pink poppy in the garden are bowing their heads after the shower of rain !
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
6
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5236
photos
126
followers
85
following
1047% complete
View this month »
3818
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd June 2023 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
poppies
,
garden.
,
30-days-wild23.
Pat Knowles
ace
What a show piece those poppies are Beryl. Tall too so they are a real feature!
June 23rd, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful poppies looking like giant pom poms and still more to open. A lovely capture against your shrubs and lawn.
June 23rd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful, fav
June 23rd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
These are such amazing poppies and so unusual, to me, at least.
June 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely Beryl & a lovely green lawn!
June 23rd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Beautiful poppies Beryl and a lovely capture. Fav.
June 23rd, 2023
