Previous
Photo 3830
In the garden.
30 days wild.
A poppy self setter conveniently seeded itself between the birdbath and the lady in the back garden! Making a pleasant addition to the garden!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5241
photos
126
followers
85
following
1049% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
28th June 2023 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
poppy
,
self-setter
,
30-days-wild23
jackie edwards
ace
Beautiful vignette!
June 28th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
The poppy seed chose well and a lovely place to grow where it would be admired. A great capture and scene.
June 28th, 2023
