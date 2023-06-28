Previous
In the garden. by beryl
In the garden.

30 days wild.
A poppy self setter conveniently seeded itself between the birdbath and the lady in the back garden! Making a pleasant addition to the garden!
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Beryl Lloyd

Beautiful vignette!
June 28th, 2023  
The poppy seed chose well and a lovely place to grow where it would be admired. A great capture and scene.
June 28th, 2023  
