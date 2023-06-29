Previous
Cow parsley by beryl
Photo 3831

Cow parsley

30 days wild.
Cow parsley in silhouette against the evening sky .
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
