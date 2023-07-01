Previous
Country road-take me home> by beryl
Photo 3833

Country road-take me home>

The country road , brought to mind John Denver's song!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a beautiful scene. Love it and love that song!
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise