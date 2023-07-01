Sign up
Photo 3833
Country road-take me home>
The country road , brought to mind John Denver's song!
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Lou Ann
ace
What a beautiful scene. Love it and love that song!
July 1st, 2023
