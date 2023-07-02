Previous
Beautiful bouquet by beryl
Photo 3834

Beautiful bouquet

My nice called to see us on her way back from her holiday cottage in Wales to her home in London, and brought me a beautiful bouquet of flowers - ( this is only part of it!! )
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
