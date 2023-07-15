Previous
The Woolpack. by beryl
The Woolpack.

An Arty-farty edit of our very popular local pub , that we frequently visit for a bite to eat .
After a very wet friday another day with a rainy outlook!
Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
I does look a bit rainy here but still a pub with character! Hope the food is as good.
July 15th, 2023  
