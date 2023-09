Old faithful.

This Hardy fuchsia, ( name forgotten) has been in the garden for many years - perhaps not this actual one as over the years I have been growing cuttings from the original to replenish and replace the old plants that have gone well past their best! . I love this one as it is a strong plant with big strong , colourful flowers.

A change in weather , slightly cooler, but still rather muggy and we have had rain! With more rain forecasted!