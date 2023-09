Arisaema Triphyllium - Jack in the Pulpit.

Had to look up its proper name and the spelling!! Love the variegated sword shaped leaves of this plant and its bright red glossy berries. Makes a statement in the garden . Unfortunately the bright red berries are rather poisonous even the birds have the sense to leave well alone!

A beautiful sunny but fresh morning after yesterday's rainy day. A beautiful Autumnal morning with morning dew clinging to the grass !