Previous
The beauty of Autumn . by beryl
Photo 3909

The beauty of Autumn .

The clematis (Nellie Moser) has finished flowering , and now produces these beautiful seed balls! - So pretty in themselves!
A sunny morning with a hint of Autumn - I hope the dark clouds will move away!!
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh how lovely!
September 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise