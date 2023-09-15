Sign up
Previous
Photo 3909
The beauty of Autumn .
The clematis (Nellie Moser) has finished flowering , and now produces these beautiful seed balls! - So pretty in themselves!
A sunny morning with a hint of Autumn - I hope the dark clouds will move away!!
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5323
photos
123
followers
79
following
1070% complete
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
3909
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th September 2023 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
clematis
,
seed-head
,
nellie-moser
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh how lovely!
September 15th, 2023
