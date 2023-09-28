Previous
Kaffir lilly . by beryl
Kaffir lilly .

Apologies to Diana @ludwigsdiana - but this is the name given in all the horticulture books!
You know its Autumn when this lily comes to flower .
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd


@beryl
Carole Sandford
A real beauty!
September 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 28th, 2023  
Dawn
Beautiful
September 28th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Lovely!
September 28th, 2023  
Brian
Lovely. fav
September 28th, 2023  
