Previous
Photo 3922
Kaffir lilly .
Apologies to Diana
@ludwigsdiana
- but this is the name given in all the horticulture books!
You know its Autumn when this lily comes to flower .
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
5
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5336
photos
125
followers
81
following
1074% complete
View this month »
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th September 2023 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
garden.
,
kaffir-lily
Carole Sandford
ace
A real beauty!
September 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
September 28th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely. fav
September 28th, 2023
