Photo 3937
Hardy fuchsia.
Such a strong colourful trooper , and still flowering in the garden - but I think its time to take cuttings as it is not looking so good in recent years!
A very wet morning and no sign of a dry day !!!!
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
garden
,
fuchsia
