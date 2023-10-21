Previous
Let there be light. by beryl
Photo 3945

Let there be light.

Storm Babet had eased today , but its still a gloomy day. Time to light and enjoy the magic of candle lights
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
candles are really so atomspheric
October 21st, 2023  
KWind ace
Pretty!
October 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So lovely creation
October 21st, 2023  
