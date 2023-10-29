Previous
The many shades of Autumn by beryl
The many shades of Autumn

Just a glance at one of the houses higher up the drive , from my Kitchen window! Rather an unkept jungle , considering the couple are young and in their prime -- but it does give a rather splendid tones of Autumn.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Wylie ace
Autumn colours blend with the house well.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous how it all blends so beautifully, well spotted and captured.
October 29th, 2023  
