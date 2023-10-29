Sign up
Previous
Photo 3953
The many shades of Autumn
Just a glance at one of the houses higher up the drive , from my Kitchen window! Rather an unkept jungle , considering the couple are young and in their prime -- but it does give a rather splendid tones of Autumn.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
window
,
autumn-leaves
,
crab-apples
Wylie
ace
Autumn colours blend with the house well.
October 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous how it all blends so beautifully, well spotted and captured.
October 29th, 2023
