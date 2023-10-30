Previous
The leaves are changing ! by beryl
The leaves are changing !

The leaves on the flowering cherry tree are at last gradually changing colour !
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Pretty red-oranges starting to overtake the greens! A nice presentation too, Beryl- I like the soft and sparkly edges! Fav
October 30th, 2023  
So pretty
October 30th, 2023  
Such pretty colours!
Seem to have taken ages though!
October 30th, 2023  
