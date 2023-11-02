Sign up
Photo 3957
2.Shoe.
Not a very good image for today's word "shoe" so another bit of faffing by adding the framing! - making it a little more interesting.
A horrible cold, wet and rainy day with Storm Ciaran raging through!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
shoe
,
border
,
framing
,
nov23words
Diana
ace
A lovely shoe and beautifully faffed! I hope the storm did not affect you too much where you live.
November 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Not such a great shoe for a rainy day😉 but great faffing
November 2nd, 2023
