Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3958
3 Roots.
Root-bound pot plant. This little plant needs fresh soil and a bigger plant pot. , but it shows a healthy root system ,
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5372
photos
127
followers
82
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd November 2023 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roots
,
pot-plant
,
nov23words
Dawn
ace
It surely does need a bigger pot but so cool the way the roots go
November 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close