Previous
3 Roots. by beryl
Photo 3958

3 Roots.

Root-bound pot plant. This little plant needs fresh soil and a bigger plant pot. , but it shows a healthy root system ,
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1084% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
It surely does need a bigger pot but so cool the way the roots go
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise