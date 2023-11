4. Recycle.

As a person enjoying different crafts, one finds recycling the norm.

Here I have a patchwork square - using some recycled fabrics eg off cuts left overs from other projects and the recycle of an old pillow case. also 4 little buttons claimed from an old blouse as well as one of two bought fat quarters ,

The decorated eggs, were blown eggs ( providing eggs for baking )and the shell then dried painted and decorated for Easter decorations .