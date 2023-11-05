Previous
5.Fireworks by beryl
Photo 3960

5.Fireworks

No I did not attend the firework display at the local cricket grounds. I have not been for many a year , but as the Cricket Club is only a few hundred yards from my house - I nipped upstairs to view and capture from my bedroom window!- the best of many shots . It was a filthy night having rained solidly all day and evening . I watches the car-loads of bedraggled little ones coming back to their cars parked around our drive ! I don't suppose they minded the weather in their excitement of watching the fireworks !
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1084% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely capture and story of the excitement created whatever the weather
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
How lucky that you could watch and capture these beautiful fireworks.
November 5th, 2023  
