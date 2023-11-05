5.Fireworks

No I did not attend the firework display at the local cricket grounds. I have not been for many a year , but as the Cricket Club is only a few hundred yards from my house - I nipped upstairs to view and capture from my bedroom window!- the best of many shots . It was a filthy night having rained solidly all day and evening . I watches the car-loads of bedraggled little ones coming back to their cars parked around our drive ! I don't suppose they minded the weather in their excitement of watching the fireworks !