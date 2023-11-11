Previous
11 Remembrance Day. by beryl
11 Remembrance Day.

-- and also for OWO-6 - red
A photo of a poppy taken in my garden in the summer and edited today for Remembrance Day.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Mary Siegle ace
How absolutely perfect for the day! It’s amazing this prompt was randomly chosen. Beautifully done, Beryl.
November 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2023  
Michelle
Beautiful
November 11th, 2023  
