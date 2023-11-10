10.Craft

Here I have included two crafts. My dad's interest and hobby was woodwork and often crafted all sorts of items , recycling from other no longer used wooden furniture , usually Oak.

As a child I used to love spending time with him in his workshop ( often knee deep in wood shavings !) His biggest piece of equipment was the lathe , but my delight was the hand drills , where I would be given a piece of wood and a drill, to drill holes to my heart's content!! I am very fond of this little chest that he hand made and hand carved a grape design ( in the style of Willian Morris ).

When I was going to Silk Painting classes, I painted a grape design on silk and used this to a) make a decorative light-pull and b) cover a trinket box , to compliment the Chest!

This will also fit into OWO-6 , The rules of odds