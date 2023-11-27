Sign up
Previous
Photo 3982
Candles
Nov23words - Candles,
One of those days!! dark wet and gloomy, Took 3-4 photos , not happy , then took a long time in faffing and ended up with this ! on hindside perhaps it would have been better if I had not faffed!!!!!!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
6
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5398
photos
125
followers
81
following
1090% complete
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th November 2023 7:50pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
candles
,
faffing
,
nov23words
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely effect
November 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I think it’s a lovely effect.
November 27th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Who knows? The colors are very pretty and I bet you had some fun with the faffing. I’m again tremendously behind and am going to look backward through your latest.
November 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
This is lovely.
November 27th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely effect.
November 27th, 2023
