Previous
December is here! by beryl
Photo 3986

December is here!

-- still feeling grotty , and Christmas is nearly here! Brains not in gear to pick up the camera but for a bit of faffing . But I quite like the result !
NB.- Nice on black!!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very nice and very Christmassy!
December 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2023  
Heather ace
Really pretty, Beryl! I love how you take a simple still life and push at the edges to create a unique and creative image (that's the artist in you! ) I love the colours, the light, the reflections, the textures! Fav! (I hope you are feeling better soon (and no more from me- I promise) xx
December 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous faffing Beryl
December 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful creation and yes perfect on black
December 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks beautiful, nice faffing. Sorry to hear you still don't feel too good but you still managed to come up with this beautiful photo.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise