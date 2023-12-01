Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3986
December is here!
-- still feeling grotty , and Christmas is nearly here! Brains not in gear to pick up the camera but for a bit of faffing . But I quite like the result !
NB.- Nice on black!!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5402
photos
125
followers
81
following
1092% complete
View this month »
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
28th November 2023 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
globes
,
december
,
monotones
,
faffing
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice and very Christmassy!
December 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2023
Heather
ace
Really pretty, Beryl! I love how you take a simple still life and push at the edges to create a unique and creative image (that's the artist in you! ) I love the colours, the light, the reflections, the textures! Fav! (I hope you are feeling better soon (and no more from me- I promise) xx
December 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous faffing Beryl
December 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful creation and yes perfect on black
December 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
It looks beautiful, nice faffing. Sorry to hear you still don't feel too good but you still managed to come up with this beautiful photo.
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close