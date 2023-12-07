Previous
Poinsettia, by beryl
Photo 3992

Poinsettia,

One of my birthday gifts, I love the red traditional poinsettia especially now it is Christmas time,
A horribly dark , cold and wet day, so made the start at writing my Christmas Cards .
Dec23words - Red.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely close up. They are gorgeous flowers. What a lovely birthday gift.
December 7th, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot with that stunning red filling your frame! That's a nice birthday gift, Beryl- perfect for these dark winter days! Fav
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise