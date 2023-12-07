Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3992
Poinsettia,
One of my birthday gifts, I love the red traditional poinsettia especially now it is Christmas time,
A horribly dark , cold and wet day, so made the start at writing my Christmas Cards .
Dec23words - Red.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5408
photos
125
followers
81
following
1093% complete
View this month »
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
4th December 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
gift
,
poinsettia
,
dec23words
Babs
ace
Lovely close up. They are gorgeous flowers. What a lovely birthday gift.
December 7th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot with that stunning red filling your frame! That's a nice birthday gift, Beryl- perfect for these dark winter days! Fav
December 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close