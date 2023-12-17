Previous
My glittery Heart. by beryl
Photo 4002

My glittery Heart.

I am just enjoying going round the house picking some of my favourite Christmas decorations . Not too many decorations this year - just enough to to make the surround festive ! "Less is more "
Dec-23-words -- Stars
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1096% complete

Photo Details

Brian ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great work. Well done
December 17th, 2023  
