Christmas Eve by beryl
Photo 4009

Christmas Eve

'Twas the night before Christmas..

When all through the house,

Not a creature was stirring ,

..... not even a mouse



Dec-23-words -- PEACE
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1098% complete

Babs ace
What a beautiful Christmas scene. Santa is on his way.
December 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.

Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. See your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023  
