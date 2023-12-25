Sign up
Photo 4010
Joy at Christmas
Wishing you all much Joy and Happiness this Christmas and throughout 2024
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5426
photos
124
followers
80
following
1098% complete
View this month »
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Have a lovely Christmas Beryl, Lovely shot and presentation fav!
December 24th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so lovely, Beryl! Merry Christmas!
December 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely photo Beryl.
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. See your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. See your photos in 2024.