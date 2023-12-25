Previous
Joy at Christmas by beryl
Photo 4010

Joy at Christmas

Wishing you all much Joy and Happiness this Christmas and throughout 2024
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1098% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Have a lovely Christmas Beryl, Lovely shot and presentation fav!
December 24th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh so lovely, Beryl! Merry Christmas!
December 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely photo Beryl.
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. See your photos in 2024.
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise