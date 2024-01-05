Weather.!!!!!!!

Apologies, not my photo but I wanted to record the severity of the flood in and around great many parts of the UK at the moment . This is a great little pub "usually" on the banks of the River Severn at Colebrook Dale near Ironbridge but at the moment deep in flooded water - The Severn usually flows to the back of this pub.

Not feeling up to think or pick up the camera as I am feeling poorly all over , coughing , spluttering , no taste buds working , and NO voice ! Would like to go into hibernation till feeling better !

Jan-24-words -- Weather