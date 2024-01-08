Previous
Heat map by beryl
Photo 4025

Heat map

Simply forgot to take a photo today ! so in my panic shot the nearest thing to hand , but rather mundane - so some faffing and post edit came to my rescue ! I prefer the other one !!
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Milanie ace
Neat colors
January 25th, 2024  
