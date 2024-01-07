Previous
Cyclamen by beryl
Photo 4024

Cyclamen

My beautiful little plant -- all drooping through the lack of water !! Watered it and soon it perked up to its formal glory !
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
