Reflections by beryl
Photo 4026

Reflections

As a lover of colour, I am making the most of "colour", before I venture into Feb and the black and white month - "A flash of red" !
An edit creating a reflection to today's main image " An apple a day"
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
