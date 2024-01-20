Previous
Grapes by beryl
Photo 4026

Grapes

A lovely bunch of artificial grapes enhancing my artificial flower arrangement ,
Have a great weekend !
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good shot!
January 20th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. Very artistic result.
January 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
The grapes look very realistic
January 20th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely image. Grapes add so much to a floral arrangement.
January 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a perfect match! Wishing you a great one too Beryl :-)
January 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Picture perfect
January 20th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
January 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
yum
January 20th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice tones in this. DO wish they were edible though. Now I’m craving grapes.
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise